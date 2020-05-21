Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 80.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 29,470 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

BWA stock opened at $28.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.71. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

