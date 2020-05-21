Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.76 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,583 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 11,592 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,825,720 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,637,000 after buying an additional 25,470 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,800,668 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,036,000 after acquiring an additional 258,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,593,000 after acquiring an additional 78,435 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,191,265 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,821,000 after purchasing an additional 85,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,070,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,455,000 after purchasing an additional 510,442 shares during the period.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Donald F. Robillard, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.96 per share, for a total transaction of $93,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,482.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neal A. Shear bought 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.28 per share, with a total value of $139,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,500.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 32,250 shares of company stock worth $1,479,045 in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.45.

Shares of LNG opened at $43.13 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.