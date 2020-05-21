Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth $3,446,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 1,454.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 376.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQM opened at $23.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average of $25.52. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $33.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.09). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 14.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.2541 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 62.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.08.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

