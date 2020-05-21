Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,875 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,987.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAL. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James cut Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stephens lowered Halliburton to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered Halliburton from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Halliburton from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber purchased 350,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,038,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 574,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,989,949.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL opened at $11.95 on Thursday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.