Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,931 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSAC. INCA Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 2,953,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,131,000 after buying an additional 1,545,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,238 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $14,706,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $5,768,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 315,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 104,885 shares in the last quarter. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $15.64 on Thursday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $30.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.73.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.78 million. Analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.4154 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BSAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

