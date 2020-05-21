Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,038 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 28.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

NYSE SJR opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.42. Shaw Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0707 per share. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 78.70%.

Several research firms have commented on SJR. National Bank Financial raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Shaw Communications from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. TD Securities upgraded Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.