Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABMD. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ABIOMED during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of ABIOMED by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 23,164 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 2,764.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 72,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,340,000 after buying an additional 69,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ABIOMED by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 37,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABMD. Zacks Investment Research cut ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.40.

ABMD stock opened at $196.36 on Thursday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $285.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.05.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.26). ABIOMED had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $206.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. ABIOMED’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

