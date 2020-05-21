Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 18,393 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,393 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 417.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 24,213 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $57.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.95. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.29.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $406,919.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 265,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,267,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSIC. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

