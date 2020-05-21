Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 195,604 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 75.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 195,604 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CF Industries by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,511,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,908,000 after buying an additional 2,673,165 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,220,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,484,000 after acquiring an additional 811,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,975,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,820 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,740,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,110,000 after purchasing an additional 253,326 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stephens dropped their price target on CF Industries from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

NYSE CF opened at $27.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.08. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day moving average is $37.88.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

