Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 3,724 Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Gartner by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.60.

Gartner stock opened at $118.21 on Thursday. Gartner Inc has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $171.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.48.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 44.23%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gartner Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins purchased 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.50 per share, for a total transaction of $216,487.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,151.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

