Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,451 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.07% of Kohl’s worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kohl’s news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 17,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $253,822.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.09.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.73. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $59.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

