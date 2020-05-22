-$0.18 EPS Expected for Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bellus Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.17). Bellus Health posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bellus Health will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.48). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bellus Health.

Get Bellus Health alerts:

Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellus Health in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bellus Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLU. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Bellus Health in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Bellus Health during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Bellus Health during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Bellus Health during the 1st quarter worth about $621,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bellus Health during the 4th quarter worth about $625,000.

NYSE:BLU opened at $10.38 on Friday. Bellus Health has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55.

Bellus Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bellus Health (BLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bellus Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellus Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.