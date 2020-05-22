$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) will announce $1.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. Sealed Air reported sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year sales of $4.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 179.75% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SEE shares. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.89.

SEE stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.73. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $45.86. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.70%.

In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.89 per share, for a total transaction of $246,675.00. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.05 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 34,000 shares of company stock worth $947,070. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at about $75,701,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,946,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 33.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,183,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,658,000 after buying an additional 797,605 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 28.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,343,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,917,000 after buying an additional 517,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 693,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,619,000 after buying an additional 411,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

