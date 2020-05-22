$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) will report $1.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FMC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the lowest is $1.19 billion. FMC reported sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year sales of $4.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $4.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. FMC had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FMC. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FMC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.94.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $399,328.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,124.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of FMC by 243.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 520.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $93.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.94 and a 200-day moving average of $93.37. FMC has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $108.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

