$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) will announce $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the lowest is $1.19 billion. Microchip Technology reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year sales of $4.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Microchip Technology.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.85.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 217,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 128,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,421,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 60.8% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 6,690.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 260,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,651,000 after acquiring an additional 256,504 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 424,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,433,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period.

Shares of MCHP opened at $87.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.42. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $112.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.38%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microchip Technology (MCHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.