$1.25 Million in Sales Expected for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) will announce $1.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 million to $1.40 million. Aclaris Therapeutics posted sales of $5.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $5.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.72 million to $5.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.45 million, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $6.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aclaris Therapeutics.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,490.64% and a negative return on equity of 99.67%. The company had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 million.

ACRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aclaris Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.13.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $53.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,782,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 813,581 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,945,000. Broadfin Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 1,888,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 268,039 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.