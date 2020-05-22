$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will post $1.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the highest is $1.48 billion. M&T Bank reported sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full year sales of $5.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $6.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $6.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTB. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $185.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $176.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.87.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 49.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $96.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.25. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $85.09 and a 12 month high of $174.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

