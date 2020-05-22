$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) will announce $1.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Ally Financial reported sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year sales of $5.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $6.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALLY. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.73.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $16.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.23. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

In other Ally Financial news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,021. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mayree C. Clark bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $213,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $142,640,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 8,308.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,310,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,360 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,684,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,651,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 355.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,031 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

