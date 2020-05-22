$10.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) This Quarter

Posted by on May 22nd, 2020 // No Comments

Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will post $10.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.94 billion to $11.03 billion. Tyson Foods reported sales of $10.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year sales of $43.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.75 billion to $44.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $43.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.25 billion to $44.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra upgraded Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.15.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $34,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,381,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,058,000 after purchasing an additional 217,299 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,161,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,428,000 after acquiring an additional 387,483 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,230,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,353,000 after acquiring an additional 436,609 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,795,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,540,000 after acquiring an additional 177,655 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,271,000. 68.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSN opened at $59.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.67. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.38 and its 200-day moving average is $75.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply