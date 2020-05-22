$10.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will post $10.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.94 billion to $11.03 billion. Tyson Foods reported sales of $10.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year sales of $43.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.75 billion to $44.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $43.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.25 billion to $44.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra upgraded Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.15.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $34,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,381,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,058,000 after purchasing an additional 217,299 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,161,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,428,000 after acquiring an additional 387,483 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,230,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,353,000 after acquiring an additional 436,609 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,795,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,540,000 after acquiring an additional 177,655 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,271,000. 68.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSN opened at $59.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.67. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.38 and its 200-day moving average is $75.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

