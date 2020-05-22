$119.09 Million in Sales Expected for Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) will post sales of $119.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mongodb’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $119.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $118.00 million. Mongodb posted sales of $89.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mongodb will report full year sales of $510.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $504.07 million to $522.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $659.07 million, with estimates ranging from $621.00 million to $731.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mongodb.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 66.75% and a negative net margin of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Mongodb from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Mongodb from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Mongodb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mongodb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.38.

In other Mongodb news, CTO Eliot Horowitz sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total value of $2,430,080.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 113,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,272,553. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.24, for a total value of $3,455,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,782,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $14,602,332. Company insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDB opened at $208.92 on Friday. Mongodb has a 12-month low of $93.81 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.75 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.49 and a 200-day moving average of $146.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

