$12.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to report $12.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.56 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $14.10 billion. Ford Motor reported sales of $35.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 64.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year sales of $114.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $106.87 billion to $125.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $137.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $134.21 billion to $142.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.49.

Shares of F opened at $5.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40.

In other news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. purchased 194,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 828,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,369.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $53,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $589,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 214,950 shares of company stock worth $1,104,694 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

