$16.19 Million in Sales Expected for Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) This Quarter

Posted by on May 22nd, 2020 // No Comments

Analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) will report $16.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.00 million and the lowest is $10.25 million. Voyager Therapeutics posted sales of $46.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $76.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.57 million to $104.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $81.38 million, with estimates ranging from $53.80 million to $120.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.11% and a negative net margin of 34.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.45.

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.11. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $28.79. The company has a market capitalization of $480.13 million, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.91.

In other news, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $26,304.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,064.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 16.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,410,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,280,000 after buying an additional 202,283 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 335.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 274.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 32,190 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 831.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 67,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply