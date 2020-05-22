171,015 Shares in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 171,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.26% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844,994 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 508,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,572 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 256.1% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 755,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,387,000 after purchasing an additional 543,488 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,299,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1,021.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 305,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 278,447 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWH traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,565,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,245,380. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.78. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $26.55.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

