$18.33 Million in Sales Expected for Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) will report $18.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.31 million. Fidus Investment reported sales of $18.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year sales of $75.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.19 million to $78.12 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $78.18 million, with estimates ranging from $76.29 million to $79.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fidus Investment.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on FDUS. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. National Securities raised Fidus Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Fidus Investment from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fidus Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

NASDAQ FDUS opened at $8.94 on Friday. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.54. The firm has a market cap of $218.49 million, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.33%.

In other news, Director Raymond L. Jr. Anstiss bought 6,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $71,709.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,430. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Thomas Charles Lauer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $60,400.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 25,100 shares of company stock valued at $283,805. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 12.7% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 727,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 81,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 75.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 567,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 244,751 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 502,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,461,000 after buying an additional 14,240 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 298,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,437,000 after buying an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 4.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 275,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter. 31.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidus Investment (FDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.