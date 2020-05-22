$222.30 Million in Sales Expected for Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) to post $222.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $214.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $227.00 million. Diamond S Shipping posted sales of $149.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full year sales of $847.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $810.98 million to $903.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $776.06 million, with estimates ranging from $733.57 million to $820.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Diamond S Shipping.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $209.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.53 million. Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 5.35%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DSSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Diamond S Shipping from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Fearnley Fonds cut Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Diamond S Shipping from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.04.

In related news, COO Sanjay Sukhrani sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $46,839.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,437.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 729.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSSI stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Diamond S Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

