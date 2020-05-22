$233.16 Million in Sales Expected for RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) to post $233.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RLI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $231.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $234.51 million. RLI reported sales of $224.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLI will report full year sales of $935.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $927.30 million to $943.69 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $968.38 million, with estimates ranging from $934.60 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RLI.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.68 million. RLI had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.79%.

RLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of RLI from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of RLI from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $75.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.35. RLI has a 52-week low of $66.02 and a 52-week high of $99.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 35.80%.

In related news, Director Susan S. Fleming purchased 600 shares of RLI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.22 per share, for a total transaction of $46,332.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at $147,876.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in RLI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in RLI by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in RLI by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in RLI by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in RLI during the 4th quarter worth about $1,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

