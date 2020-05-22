$3.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) will post $3.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.03 billion. Tenet Healthcare reported sales of $4.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year sales of $17.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.61 billion to $18.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $19.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.45 billion to $19.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.96. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 65.69%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

THC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

THC opened at $23.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.89. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98.

In related news, COO Saumya Sutaria bought 20,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $283,600.00. Also, EVP Marie Quintana bought 2,596 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $36,811.28. Insiders purchased a total of 54,316 shares of company stock worth $851,745 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 256.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

