36,687 Shares in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Texas Roadhouse at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,787,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.22.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $50.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $72.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.50.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.22 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

