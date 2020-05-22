$383.13 Million in Sales Expected for Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) will post sales of $383.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cubic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $358.35 million and the highest is $398.00 million. Cubic reported sales of $382.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cubic will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cubic.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cubic had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CUB shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cubic from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cubic from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cubic from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cubic in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Cubic from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cubic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NYSE:CUB opened at $37.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average of $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cubic has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $75.20.

In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans acquired 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.46 per share, with a total value of $252,637.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.54 per share, for a total transaction of $36,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,961 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,434.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $338,062 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cubic by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,877,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,574,000 after acquiring an additional 51,796 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cubic by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,866,000 after acquiring an additional 818,455 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cubic by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,135,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,911,000 after acquiring an additional 248,100 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Cubic by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 775,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,315,000 after acquiring an additional 43,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 759,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

