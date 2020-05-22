$392.19 Million in Sales Expected for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will announce sales of $392.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $405.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $379.40 million. SEI Investments reported sales of $409.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $414.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.12 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on SEIC. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $7,453,605.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,581,977 shares in the company, valued at $583,446,579.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $769,724.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,760,390 shares in the company, valued at $648,382,707.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 50.6% in the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 183,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 61,602 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at about $504,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at about $654,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 24.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 183,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC opened at $51.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.79. SEI Investments has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $69.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average of $58.66.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

