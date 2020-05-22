40,065 Shares in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of AtriCure as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATRC. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,249,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,626,000 after buying an additional 574,205 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC bought a new position in AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,502,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,170,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,040,000 after buying an additional 181,092 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in AtriCure by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 261,128 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after buying an additional 153,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,507,000 after buying an additional 115,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AtriCure news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $144,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,933.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,147 shares in the company, valued at $24,261,615. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $3,169,280 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRC opened at $50.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. AtriCure Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $51.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.29.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.13 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AtriCure from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on AtriCure from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on AtriCure from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

