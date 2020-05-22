42,444 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,019.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $71.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,484. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.31. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.82 and its 200 day moving average is $70.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 87,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $6,404,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,472.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 59,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $4,361,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,410,332.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 362,660 shares of company stock worth $26,145,808. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.