44,258 Shares in IAA (NYSE:IAA) Acquired by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IAA (NYSE:IAA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in IAA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in IAA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in IAA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in IAA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in IAA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IAA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research raised IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IAA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on IAA from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

NYSE IAA opened at $37.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.40. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.51. IAA has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.74.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $366.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.19 million. IAA had a negative return on equity of 125.99% and a net margin of 12.68%. IAA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IAA will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

