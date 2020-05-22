$51.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will announce sales of $51.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Apple’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $54.20 billion. Apple reported sales of $53.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full year sales of $262.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $254.62 billion to $267.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $299.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $287.87 billion to $326.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $316.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,373.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $284.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.88. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Apple by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

