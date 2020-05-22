$656.38 Million in Sales Expected for Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) to post sales of $656.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genesis Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $577.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $735.46 million. Genesis Energy posted sales of $634.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Genesis Energy will report full-year sales of $2.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Genesis Energy.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $539.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on GEL. ValuEngine cut Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Genesis Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Genesis Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genesis Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

GEL stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Genesis Energy has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $23.84. The stock has a market cap of $876.45 million, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 2.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

In related news, VP Chad Anthony Landry acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. Also, Director James E. Davison acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,605,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,094,919.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 186,573 shares of company stock worth $1,014,191 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 549,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,514 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 785,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,078,000 after acquiring an additional 47,365 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,756,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,098 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 345,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 54,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 636,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genesis Energy (GEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.