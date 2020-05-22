68,185 Shares in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,185 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 256,030 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,250,000 after acquiring an additional 33,906 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in Western Digital by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Western Digital by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 311,752 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $19,786,000 after buying an additional 36,071 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,414,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $42.31. 34,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,787,443. Western Digital Corp has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.69.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

WDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cascend Securities cut their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

