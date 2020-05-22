$731.05 Million in Sales Expected for Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) to report $731.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $681.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $780.90 million. Pinduoduo reported sales of $677.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year sales of $6.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $7.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.83 billion to $11.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pinduoduo.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion.

PDD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDD. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth $366,109,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 60.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,255,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301,190 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth $148,510,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 115.7% during the first quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,977,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth $70,492,000. 17.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $60.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.05. Pinduoduo has a twelve month low of $18.46 and a twelve month high of $69.50. The company has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinduoduo (PDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.