$770.25 Million in Sales Expected for Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to report $770.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $720.61 million and the highest is $819.89 million. Avis Budget Group posted sales of $2.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 67.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year sales of $5.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $6.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.04 billion to $8.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.51. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 51.68%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAR shares. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

In related news, Director F Robert Salerno purchased 16,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $275,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,717 shares in the company, valued at $615,761.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $1,063,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAR. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000.

Shares of CAR opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average is $26.40. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $52.98. The firm has a market cap of $953.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

