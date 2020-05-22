80,833 Shares in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 80,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.07% of Boyd Gaming at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 203,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $36.22. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.44.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $680.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BYD. Union Gaming Research lowered Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus lowered Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other news, Chairman William S. Boyd bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,607,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $29,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,193.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 101,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,500. 29.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

