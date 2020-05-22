Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 449,900 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the April 30th total of 419,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 99.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 10,721 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 39.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 89,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 25,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 22.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 25,156 shares in the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Acer Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

ACER opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.79. Acer Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $20.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.34.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts predict that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

