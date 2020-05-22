Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADMP. Maxim Group raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Dawson James cut shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) by 86.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 629,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,580 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMP traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,861. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.02% and a negative net margin of 140.34%. Analysts predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

