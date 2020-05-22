Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Sells $2,023,000.00 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Chad M. Robins sold 50,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $2,023,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,928,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,014,162.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ADPT opened at $40.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.75. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $55.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.09.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.92% and a negative net margin of 87.47%. The business had revenue of $20.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

