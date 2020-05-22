Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Short Interest Up 7.0% in May

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the April 30th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ADPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

ADPT stock opened at $40.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.09. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $55.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 87.47% and a negative return on equity of 22.92%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $2,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,928,180 shares in the company, valued at $78,014,162.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Dobmeier sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 502,492 shares of company stock worth $17,630,439. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 300.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 104.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

