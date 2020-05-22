Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Addus Homecare worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Addus Homecare by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,821,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Addus Homecare by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 382,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,219,000 after buying an additional 181,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Addus Homecare by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,464,000 after buying an additional 32,826 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Addus Homecare by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,194,000 after buying an additional 58,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Addus Homecare by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 242,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,545,000 after buying an additional 19,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADUS opened at $91.97 on Friday. Addus Homecare Co. has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $104.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.08 million. Analysts anticipate that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADUS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Addus Homecare in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of Addus Homecare from $115.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Addus Homecare from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

In other Addus Homecare news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $27,505.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $380,594.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

