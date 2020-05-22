ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADDYY shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered ADIDAS AG/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded ADIDAS AG/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

ADDYY stock opened at $118.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.69. ADIDAS AG/S has a fifty-two week low of $87.65 and a fifty-two week high of $176.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.59). ADIDAS AG/S had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that ADIDAS AG/S will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S during the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

