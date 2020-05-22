Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Admiral Group (LON:ADM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,194.25 ($28.86).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 2,265 ($29.79) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,279.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,218.09. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,858.50 ($24.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,508 ($32.99).

In other news, insider Annette Court purchased 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,187 ($28.77) per share, with a total value of £26,462.70 ($34,810.18).

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.