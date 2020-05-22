Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Short Interest Update

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,170,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the April 30th total of 5,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Adobe stock opened at $382.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adobe has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $386.74. The company has a market capitalization of $179.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $340.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.58.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total value of $211,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,817 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,351.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,298 shares of company stock worth $4,025,976. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. DZ Bank lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.54.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.