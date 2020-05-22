AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,904 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 100.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 57.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $155.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.19. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $87.25 and a fifty-two week high of $158.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $987.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.15 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ODFL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.29.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

