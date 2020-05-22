AGF Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,069,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,525 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 1.1% of AGF Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $89,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $1,206,000. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 19,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in AT&T by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 138,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 54,027 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in AT&T by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.68. 17,919,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,602,772. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $212.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

