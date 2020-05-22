AGF Investments LLC Sells 26,327 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AGF Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,327 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.4% of AGF Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in AT&T by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 33,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. American Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 74,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.70. 18,265,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,602,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

